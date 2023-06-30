Lifestyle

10 effective home remedies for dengue and malaria

Image credits: Pixabay

Dengue, malaria affect millions worldwide

While medical treatment is essential, there are also several home remedies that can help alleviate symptoms and support the recovery process.

Image credits: Pixabay

1. Papaya Leaf Juice

Papaya leaf extract is widely recognized for its ability to boost platelet count, which is crucial in dengue fever.

Image credits: Pixabay

2. Neem Leaves

Neem leaves have powerful antimalarial and antiviral properties. Regular consumption can help strengthen the immune system.

Image credits: Pixabay

3. Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia)

Giloy, also known as Guduchi, is an Ayurvedic herb with potent antipyretic properties. It helps reduce fever and boosts immunity.

Image credits: Pixabay

4. Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Chew on a few fresh Tulsi leaves, which has antimicrobial properties, daily or consume Tulsi tea to boost your immune system.

Image credits: Pixabay

5. Grapefruit

Grapefruit is rich in natural quinine, which has antimalarial properties. Include in diet to help reduce the severity of malaria symptoms.

Image credits: Pixabay

6. Coconut Water

During dengue and malaria, the body loses essential fluids. Coconut water helps rehydrate the body and replenish vital nutrients.

Image credits: Pixabay

7. Ginger

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. Consuming ginger tea can help reduce fever and alleviate symptoms.

Image credits: Pixabay

8. Garlic

Garlic has potent antiviral and antibacterial properties, making it beneficial for dengue and malaria patients; boosts your immune system.

Image credits: Pixabay

9. Echinacea

Echinacea is an herb known for its immune-stimulating properties. It can help strengthen the immune system and aid in the recovery process.

Image credits: Pixabay

10. Proper Rest and Hydration

Drink plenty of fluids such as water, herbal teas, and fresh fruit juices to stay hydrated. Get enough rest to allow your body to recover.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One