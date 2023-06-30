10 effective home remedies for dengue and malaria

Lifestyle
While medical treatment is essential, there are also several home remedies that can help alleviate symptoms and support the recovery process.
Papaya leaf extract is widely recognized for its ability to boost platelet count, which is crucial in dengue fever.
Neem leaves have powerful antimalarial and antiviral properties. Regular consumption can help strengthen the immune system.
Giloy, also known as Guduchi, is an Ayurvedic herb with potent antipyretic properties. It helps reduce fever and boosts immunity.
Chew on a few fresh Tulsi leaves, which has antimicrobial properties, daily or consume Tulsi tea to boost your immune system.
Grapefruit is rich in natural quinine, which has antimalarial properties. Include in diet to help reduce the severity of malaria symptoms.
During dengue and malaria, the body loses essential fluids. Coconut water helps rehydrate the body and replenish vital nutrients.
Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. Consuming ginger tea can help reduce fever and alleviate symptoms.
Garlic has potent antiviral and antibacterial properties, making it beneficial for dengue and malaria patients; boosts your immune system.
Echinacea is an herb known for its immune-stimulating properties. It can help strengthen the immune system and aid in the recovery process.
Drink plenty of fluids such as water, herbal teas, and fresh fruit juices to stay hydrated. Get enough rest to allow your body to recover.