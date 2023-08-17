Masala Chai to Dosa: Top 15 best-rated food and drinks in India

Lifestyle
Popular food guide Taste Atlas recently released a list of top-50 best-rated foods and drinks in India; Masala chai sealed the top spot.
Butter garlic naan, a popular Indian bread, tantalizes the palate with its soft texture and aromatic blend of butter and garlic flavours.
Garam masala, a quintessential spice blend in Indian cuisine, adds depth to dishes with its aromatic combination of various spices.
Mango lassi combines the sweetness of ripe mangoes with the creaminess of yogurt, offering a delightful tropical treat.
Naan, a versatile Indian bread, entices with its soft and chewy texture, often served alongside aromatic curries for a satisfying meal.
Butter chicken tantalizes the taste buds with its succulent pieces of chicken in a rich and creamy tomato-based sauce.
The tandoori cooking technique imparts a smoky and charred flavor to dishes through marination and clay oven cooking.
Tikka, a flavorful Indian dish, features marinated and grilled pieces of meat or vegetables, offering a burst of spices and charred goodness.
A thali, a harmonious assortment of various dishes served on a single platter, showcases the diverse flavours and textures of Indian cuisine.
Korma delights with its rich and creamy gravy infused with aromatic spices, often complementing tender meat or vegetables.
Basmati rice, a fragrant and long-grain variety, graces dishes with its distinct aroma and fluffy texture, making it a staple in Indian cuisine.
Samosa, a beloved Indian snack, entices with its crispy pastry shell filled with flavourful spiced potatoes, peas, and often other ingredients.
Lassi, a traditional Indian yogurt-based drink, offers a cooling and refreshing taste with various flavours.
Vindaloo, a fiery and tangy Indian curry, stands out for its bold flavours, combining marinated meat with a blend of spices and vinegar.
Dosa, a thin and crispy South Indian crepe, is a delightful treat made from fermented rice and lentil batte; served with chutney and sambhar.
Hyderabad biryani is ranked 19th in the list. Chole Bhature is ranked 25, Tandoori chicken stands at 29, Panipuri at 33. Vada Pav ranks 50th.