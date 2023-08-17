Poached to scrambled: 5 ways to have Egg

Lifestyle
Eggs are nutrient powerhouses, offering high-quality protein, essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, however there are various ways to have eggs. Let's find out 5 ways
Simmer water, add vinegar. Crack egg in, cook 3-4 min. Gently lift out. Delicate whites, runny yolk. Great on toast or salads; is a very healthy option
Boil egg for 9-12 min. Cool in cold water. Shell, slice, or chop. Solid yolk, fully cooked. Can be used as a salad or snack topping
Boil egg 4-6 min. Cool slightly, tap to crack, peel top. Runny yolk, set whites. Enjoy with toast or as a dip
Heat pan, and add butter. Crack an egg in, and cook on low flame. Leave yolk runny, cook whites. No flipping. Simple, sunny, delicious
Beat eggs, cook in pan with butter. Stir constantly until fluffy curds form. Creamy, versatile. It is a breakfast classic and is easily cooked