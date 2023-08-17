Lifestyle

Poached to scrambled: 5 ways to have Egg

Eggs are nutrient powerhouses, offering high-quality protein, essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, however there are various ways to have eggs. Let's find out 5 ways

Poached Eggs

Simmer water, add vinegar. Crack egg in, cook 3-4 min. Gently lift out. Delicate whites, runny yolk. Great on toast or salads; is a very healthy option

Hard Boiled Eggs

Boil egg for 9-12 min. Cool in cold water. Shell, slice, or chop. Solid yolk, fully cooked. Can be used as a salad or snack topping

Soft Boiled Egg

Boil egg 4-6 min. Cool slightly, tap to crack, peel top. Runny yolk, set whites. Enjoy with toast or as a dip

Sunny Side Up

Heat pan, and add butter. Crack an egg in, and cook on low flame. Leave yolk runny, cook whites. No flipping. Simple, sunny, delicious

Scrambled Egg

Beat eggs, cook in pan with butter. Stir constantly until fluffy curds form. Creamy, versatile. It is a breakfast classic and is easily cooked

