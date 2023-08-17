Lifestyle

Blooming marvels: 7 enchanting Indian floral destinations to explore

 India offers a plethora of stunning floral destinations. Whether you're an avid photographer or a botany enthusiast these places are sure to leave you spellbound.

Tulip Gardens, Srinagar

Nestled against the backdrop of the Himalayas in Srinagar, the burst of colours happens during spring. It is a mesmerizing collection of tulips that create a visual spectacle.    

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

 A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Valley of Flowers is a utopian expanse of alpine flowers that bloom in a riot of hues during the monsoon season.    

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar boasts a rich diversity of flowering plants. The Neelakurinji blooms once every 12 years, blanketing the hills in a breathtaking shade of blue.  

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Known as the "Lake District of India," Nainital's landscapes are adorned with vibrant rhododendron blooms during the spring months.    

Ooty Botanical Gardens

 Established in the 19th century, the Ooty Botanical Gardens house a remarkable collection of roses, orchids, and other exotic flora.    

Shillong, Meghalaya

The abode of clouds is also home to diverse orchids and rhododendron species. The Ward's Lake and Lady Hydari Park showcase the mystical Cherry Blossoms.   

Chandigarh Rose Garden, Punjab

With an extensive collection of rose varieties, the Chandigarh Rose Garden hosts an annual Rose Festival that attracts visitors from all over the country.

