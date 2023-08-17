Lifestyle

Yellowstone: 5 things to look out for

Geothermal wonders to Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone offers breathtaking geysers, diverse wildlife, canyon vistas, and captivating trails

Image credits: Getty

Geothermal Wonders

Witness the awe-inspiring geysers, including Old Faithful, shooting hot water high into the air, and colorful hot springs like Grand Prismatic Spring

Image credits: Getty

Mammoth Hot Springs

Explore terraces of steaming mineral-rich waters creating a surreal landscape, constantly changing due to the geological processes

Image credits: Getty

Grand Canyon of Yellowstone

Marvel at the striking Yellowstone River as it carves through colorful canyons, showcasing the powerful forces of erosion

Image credits: Getty

Trails and Hikes

Discover a network of trails suitable for various skill levels, leading to hidden gems like backcountry lakes, waterfalls, and panoramic vistas

Image credits: Getty

Wildlife Spectacle

Keep an eye out for iconic creatures like grizzly bears, wolves, bison, and elk. The Lamar Valley is a hotspot for wildlife viewing

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One