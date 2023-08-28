Mars to Venus: 6 planets with extraterrestrial life in solar system

Lifestyle
It might be possible that there are signs of extraterrestrial life on Mars. Here are 6 planets with extraterrestrial life in the solar system.
Europa is the moon of Jupiter, with regularly moving waters that have signs of life in the subsurface oceans.
The largest moon of Saturn, Titan blends liquid bodies and has signs of life underneath its subsurface ocean.
The largest moon orbiting Jupiter, Ganymede is a subsurface ocean with signs of life on the planet.
Enceladus is the sixth largest cold moon of Saturn, with signs of life due to the constant hydrothermal activity happening deep within its underground.
Venus has temperatures enough to melt lead and pressures 80 times as harsh as Earth. And Venus is home to life.