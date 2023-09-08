Lifestyle
Creamy, rich, and utterly delicious, it is a North Indian favorite. Tender chicken pieces are simmered in a velvety tomato-based gravy, making it a comfort food choice for many.
An aromatic one-pot rice dish made with fragrant basmati rice, marinated meat (chicken, mutton, or even vegetables), and a blend of spices. It's a burst of flavors in every bite.
This slow-cooked lentil dish is flavored with butter and cream, making it a wholesome accompaniment to naan or rice.
Marinated in yogurt and a blend of spices, giving it a vibrant red color. Cooked in a tandoor, it's smoky and succulent, making it an irresistible choice for any carnivore.
A healthier choice among Indian dishes, Palak Paneer features creamy spinach gravy with chunks of paneer. It's a nutritious option without compromising on taste.
A slow-cooked, aromatic dish that features tender pieces of mutton simmered in a rich, red gravy. The blend of spices gives it a unique and captivating taste.
Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are marinated in a spicy yogurt mixture and grilled to perfection, resulting in a smoky and satisfying appetizer.