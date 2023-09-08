Lifestyle

7 Indian dishes for perfect weekend dinner

Image credits: Freepik

1. Butter Chicken:

Creamy, rich, and utterly delicious, it is a North Indian favorite. Tender chicken pieces are simmered in a velvety tomato-based gravy, making it a comfort food choice for many.

Image credits: Getty

2. Biryani:

An aromatic one-pot rice dish made with fragrant basmati rice, marinated meat (chicken, mutton, or even vegetables), and a blend of spices. It's a burst of flavors in every bite.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

3. Dal Makhani:

This slow-cooked lentil dish is flavored with butter and cream, making it a wholesome accompaniment to naan or rice.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Tandoori Chicken:

Marinated in yogurt and a blend of spices, giving it a vibrant red color. Cooked in a tandoor, it's smoky and succulent, making it an irresistible choice for any carnivore.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Palak Paneer:

A healthier choice among Indian dishes, Palak Paneer features creamy spinach gravy with chunks of paneer. It's a nutritious option without compromising on taste.

 

Image credits: Freepik

6. Mutton Rogan Josh:

A slow-cooked, aromatic dish that features tender pieces of mutton simmered in a rich, red gravy. The blend of spices gives it a unique and captivating taste.

Image credits: freepik

7. Paneer Tikka:

Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are marinated in a spicy yogurt mixture and grilled to perfection, resulting in a smoky and satisfying appetizer.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
