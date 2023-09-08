Kanchipuram Sarees: 7 steps to drape THIS silk sari

Lifestyle
Ensure that the petticoat you select matches the color of your saree and is of the right fit. It should be tied securely at your waist.
Wear your blouse and make sure it fits comfortably. Adjust the straps and ensure they don't dig into your shoulders.
Stand in front of the mirror, holding pallu in your left hand. Start tucking non-pallu end of saree into petticoat. Ensure that the bottom edge of the saree touches the floor.
Hold the saree at the tucked-in point and make 5-7 pleats, each around 5-6 inches wide. Ensure the pleats are even. Adjust the pleats so they are neither too loose nor too tight.
Take the pallu in your left hand and bring it around your body from the back to the front, over your left shoulder. Allow it to fall gracefully, creating a neat fold.
Check for any wrinkles or uneven folds in the saree and smoothen them out. Ensure that the saree is at the right length, just above the floor.
Stand straight, ensuring that the saree is draped evenly. Adjust the pleats and the pallu to your preference. Make any necessary safety pin adjustments.