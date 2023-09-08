Lifestyle

Kanchipuram Sarees: 7 steps to drape THIS silk sari

Image credits: Freepik

Step 1: Choose the Right Petticoat:

Ensure that the petticoat you select matches the color of your saree and is of the right fit. It should be tied securely at your waist.

Image credits: Freepik

Step 2: Begin with the Blouse:

Wear your blouse and make sure it fits comfortably. Adjust the straps and ensure they don't dig into your shoulders.

Image credits: Freepik

Step 3: Tuck in the Saree:

Stand in front of the mirror, holding pallu in your left hand. Start tucking non-pallu end of saree into petticoat. Ensure that the bottom edge of the saree touches the floor.

Image credits: Freepik

Step 4: Arrange Pleats:

Hold the saree at the tucked-in point and make 5-7 pleats, each around 5-6 inches wide. Ensure the pleats are even. Adjust the pleats so they are neither too loose nor too tight.

Image credits: Freepik

Step 5: Drape the Pallu:

Take the pallu in your left hand and bring it around your body from the back to the front, over your left shoulder. Allow it to fall gracefully, creating a neat fold.

Image credits: Freepik

Step 6: Adjust and Neaten:

Check for any wrinkles or uneven folds in the saree and smoothen them out. Ensure that the saree is at the right length, just above the floor.

Image credits: Freepik

Step 7: Final Touches:

Stand straight, ensuring that the saree is draped evenly. Adjust the pleats and the pallu to your preference. Make any necessary safety pin adjustments.

Image credits: Freepik
