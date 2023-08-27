Marigold to Balsam: 7 flowers that bloom in Monsoon

Lifestyle
Marigolds to Balsam are 7 flowers that paint monsoon's beauty to your garden. Let's find of the 7 flowers that shower vibrancy to the drenched landscape
With its golden, orange, or yellow blooms, Marigold is a monsoon favorite. Its strong fragrance helps repel pests
These daisy-like flowers bloom abundantly in rain-fed gardens. Their delicate petals dance on slender stems, coming in shades of pink, white, and purple, gracing the landscape
This fragrant beauty, also called Gardenia, releases intoxicating aroma during rainy evenings. Its pristine white, waxy flowers contrast the lush green foliage
Symbolizing purity and rebirth, Lotus emerges from muddy waters, signifying hope in the rainy season.
Though associated with sunny days, Sunflowers flourish in the rainy season too. Their tall stems and bright faces add cheer to gloomy weather
Rainy days bring out the best in Hibiscus, showcasing its large, colorful blossoms. These tropical flowers thrive in moisture and grace gardens with their vibrant shades
Also known as touch-me-not, Balsam's vibrant, bell-shaped flowers come in various hues. It thrives in the rainy season, offering a burst of color to gardens