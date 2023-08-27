Lifestyle

Marigold to Balsam: 7 flowers that bloom in Monsoon

Marigolds to Balsam are 7 flowers that paint monsoon's beauty to your garden. Let's find of the 7 flowers that shower vibrancy to the drenched landscape

Marigold

With its golden, orange, or yellow blooms, Marigold is a monsoon favorite. Its strong fragrance helps repel pests

Cosmos

These daisy-like flowers bloom abundantly in rain-fed gardens. Their delicate petals dance on slender stems, coming in shades of pink, white, and purple, gracing the landscape

Cape Jasmine

This fragrant beauty, also called Gardenia, releases intoxicating aroma during rainy evenings. Its pristine white, waxy flowers contrast the lush green foliage

Lotus

Symbolizing purity and rebirth, Lotus emerges from muddy waters, signifying hope in the rainy season.

Sunflower

Though associated with sunny days, Sunflowers flourish in the rainy season too. Their tall stems and bright faces add cheer to gloomy weather

Hibiscus

Rainy days bring out the best in Hibiscus, showcasing its large, colorful blossoms. These tropical flowers thrive in moisture and grace gardens with their vibrant shades

Balsam

Also known as touch-me-not, Balsam's vibrant, bell-shaped flowers come in various hues. It thrives in the rainy season, offering a burst of color to gardens

