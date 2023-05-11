Margherita to Hawaiian: 7 delicious pizza delicacies across globe

Lifestyle
Margherita Pizza is a well-known pizza from Italy with unique toppings. Here are the 7 most popular and loved pizza delicacies across the globe.
Hawaiian pizza was invented in Canada, and its topping of pineapple and ham usually delights or disgusts foodies.
This pizza uses special dough made with Neapolitan flour for a thick crust and soft texture in the centre, with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese toppings.
Original New York pizza has a thin layer of tomato sauce and a layer of grated mozzarella cheese. Pepperoni is also a popular topping for modern New York pizza.
Deep-dish pizza is like a pie with tall crusts and deep space in the middle. The dough is filled with cheese and sauce; toppings include sausage, onions and pepperoni.
Sicilian pizza is rectangular shaped or square and has a thick crust that’s crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. It also has layers of tomato sauce and cheese.
It is known for its impressive height and intense amount of cheese and toppings. Detroit pizzas often have a ton of meat and veggie toppings.