Margherita to Hawaiian: 7 delicious pizza delicacies across globe

Margherita Pizza is a well-known pizza from Italy with unique toppings. Here are the 7 most popular and loved pizza delicacies across the globe.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian pizza was invented in Canada, and its topping of pineapple and ham usually delights or disgusts foodies.

Neapolitan pizza

This pizza uses special dough made with Neapolitan flour for a thick crust and soft texture in the centre, with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese toppings.

New york style pizza

Original New York pizza has a thin layer of tomato sauce and a layer of grated mozzarella cheese. Pepperoni is also a popular topping for modern New York pizza.

Chicago deep dish pizza

Deep-dish pizza is like a pie with tall crusts and deep space in the middle. The dough is filled with cheese and sauce; toppings include sausage, onions and pepperoni.

Sicilian pizza

Sicilian pizza is rectangular shaped or square and has a thick crust that’s crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. It also has layers of tomato sauce and cheese.

Detroit style pizza

It is known for its impressive height and intense amount of cheese and toppings. Detroit pizzas often have a ton of meat and veggie toppings.

