7 basic skincare tips to always follow

Lifestyle
Healthy skin will lead to a happy you. Skincare must be an essential part of your daily routine. Here are 7 things you must follow.
Exfoliate regularly, depending on your skin type, to slough away dead skin cells. This will keep your skin healthy.
Picking your skin will lead to blemishes or breakouts. Often it transfers dirt and germ from your hands.
Drink plenty of water at different intervals throughout the day. When hydrated inside, the beauty is also seen outside.
Apply SPF as a part of your morning skincare routine 365 days. You can be exposed to harmful UV rays even on a cloudy day.
Always removing your make-up at night must be a priority. Makeup can mix with dirt, oil, and other impurities overnight and cause blemishes.
Wash your face twice a day. Built-up oils, dirt, makeup, and pollutants will dull your complexion over time. Using face wash twice will prevent this.
Moisturisers keep your skin soft and plum. Even oily skins need moisturising. Make it an essential part of your skincare routine.