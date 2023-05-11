Lifestyle

7 basic skincare tips to always follow

Healthy skin will lead to a happy you. Skincare must be an essential part of your daily routine. Here are 7 things you must follow.

Exfoliation

Exfoliate regularly, depending on your skin type, to slough away dead skin cells. This will keep your skin healthy.
 

Never pick your skin

Picking your skin will lead to blemishes or breakouts. Often it transfers dirt and germ from your hands.
 

Hydrate yourself

Drink plenty of water at different intervals throughout the day. When hydrated inside, the beauty is also seen outside.
 

Sunscreen

Apply SPF as a part of your morning skincare routine 365 days. You can be exposed to harmful UV rays even on a cloudy day.
 

Never forget to remove makeup

Always removing your make-up at night must be a priority. Makeup can mix with dirt, oil, and other impurities overnight and cause blemishes.
 

Double cleansing

Wash your face twice a day. Built-up oils, dirt, makeup, and pollutants will dull your complexion over time. Using face wash twice will prevent this.
 

Moisturise

Moisturisers keep your skin soft and plum. Even oily skins need moisturising. Make it an essential part of your skincare routine.
 

