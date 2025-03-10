7 Nora Fatehi Suits to Enhance Your Ramadan Look

Lifestyle
Nora Fatehi looks stunning in this pink full-length Anarkali suit. Tall girls can try this at their in-laws' house after the wedding to show off their style.
If you have a good height like the actress, then you can pair a Sharara with a short Kurti Chikanakari Sharara to give an elegant look.
Long suits with multicolored flower prints give an elegant look. With this, you can attend an Iftar party by taking a side dupatta like Nora Fatehi.
This green shade flared style embroidery Sharara suit of Nora Fatehi is giving a glamorous look. You can style such a piece at any function of your in-laws for a stunning look.
The actress is looking stylish in a mint green colored printed Anarkali suit. You can make it special by wearing it on any occasion.
Nora Fatehi is wreaking havoc in a pink colored satin cut Dana work A-line suit. Such pieces are best for fair skin tone and tall girls.
Choose such a chiffon Anarkali suit for a simple and sober look. Trying it in the holy month of Ramadan can be the best choice.
