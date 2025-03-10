Lifestyle

7 Nora Fatehi Suits to Enhance Your Ramadan Look

Full Length Anarkali Suit

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in this pink full-length Anarkali suit. Tall girls can try this at their in-laws' house after the wedding to show off their style.

Short Kurti Chikanakari Sharara

If you have a good height like the actress, then you can pair a Sharara with a short Kurti Chikanakari Sharara to give an elegant look.

Flower Printed Long Suit

Long suits with multicolored flower prints give an elegant look. With this, you can attend an Iftar party by taking a side dupatta like Nora Fatehi.

Flared Style Embroidery Sharara

This green shade flared style embroidery Sharara suit of Nora Fatehi is giving a glamorous look. You can style such a piece at any function of your in-laws for a stunning look.

Printed Anarkali Pastel Suit

The actress is looking stylish in a mint green colored printed Anarkali suit. You can make it special by wearing it on any occasion.

Cut Dana Work A-Line Suit

Nora Fatehi is wreaking havoc in a pink colored satin cut Dana work A-line suit. Such pieces are best for fair skin tone and tall girls.

Chiffon Anarkali Suit Set

Choose such a chiffon Anarkali suit for a simple and sober look. Trying it in the holy month of Ramadan can be the best choice.

