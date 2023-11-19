Managing uncertainty: 7 ways to ease anxiety

Lifestyle
Dealing with anxiety related to uncertainty can be challenging, but there are several ways to alleviate these feelings. Here are seven ways to cope with the anxiety of uncertainty.
Break down larger, uncertain situations into smaller, more manageable goals. Setting achievable tasks can make the overall situation feel less overwhelming.
Practice mindfulness to stay present in the moment. Techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and progressive muscle relaxation can help calm your mind and reduce anxiety.
Pay attention to negative thoughts related to uncertainty and challenge them. Ask yourself if there's evidence to support these thoughts or if they are based on fear.
Create a daily routine that provides structure and predictability. Having a consistent schedule can bring a sense of order to your life and reduce the impact of uncertainty.
Identify aspects of the situation that you have control over and focus on those. Redirect your energy toward actionable steps rather than worrying about things beyond your control.
Take care of your physical and emotional well-being. Ensure you get enough sleep, exercise regularly, and engage in activities you enjoy.
Talk to friends, family, or a mental health professional about your feelings. Sharing your concerns with others can provide emotional support and different perspectives.