7 compelling reasons to choose whole fruits over juice

Lifestyle
Consuming whole fruits rather than fruit juice offers several health benefits. Here are seven reasons why you might prefer whole fruits over fruit juices.
Whole fruits contribute to hydration due to their water content. While fruit juices also contain water, they often lack the fiber that helps retain water in the digestive system.
Chewing whole fruits signals to your body that you're eating, enhancing fullness. Fruit juice lacks this, possibly leading to overconsumption due to reduced satiety.
Chewing fruits stimulates saliva, neutralizing acids for oral health. Acidic, sugary fruit juices, however, may contribute to tooth decay and enamel erosion.
Whole fruits contain fiber which helps regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation. When fruits are juiced, much of the fiber is removed.
Whole fruits are typically less calorie-dense than fruit juices. Juices can be concentrated sources of calories, especially when sweeteners are added.
Whole fruits, with a lower glycemic index, regulate blood sugar by slowing sugar absorption through fiber. Fruit juice, with concentrated sugars, causes quicker blood sugar spikes.
Juicing can lead to the loss of some vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants present in whole fruits. Whole fruits retain their nutritional content more effectively.