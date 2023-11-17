Lifestyle

Amazon to Congo Basin rainforest: 7 evergreen rainforests in the world

Seven vital rainforests, from the Amazon to the Congo Basin, face severe threats like deforestation and climate change. Here's a list of the 7 important rainforests of the world

Image credits: Getty

Amazon Rainforest (South America)

The amazon basin is often referred to as the 'Lungs of the Earth'. It is also the largest rainforest of the world

Image credits: Getty

Congo Basin Rainforest (Africa)

The second largest rainforest in the world faces threat from incessant logging, political instability of the government and other environmental challenges

Image credits: Getty

Southeast Asian Rainforests (Indonesia and Malaysia)

These rainforests are at risk due to extensive logging, palm oil plantations, and other forms of land conversion

Image credits: Getty

New Guinea Rainforest (Oceania)

The rainforests of New Guinea are threatened by logging, mining, and agricultural expansion

Image credits: Getty

Madagascar Rainforest (Africa)

Madagascar is home to unique and diverse ecosystems, but deforestation, agriculture, and logging are threatening its biodiversity

Image credits: Getty

Atlantic Forest (South America)

The Atlantic Forest in Brazil has faced extensive deforestation for agriculture and urbanization. Only a small fraction of the original forest remains

Image credits: Getty

Central American Rainforests

The Mesoamerican Biological Corridor is a conservation initiative aimed at protecting these crucial ecosystems

Image credits: Getty
