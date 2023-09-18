Lifestyle

18-Sep-2023, 01:20:36 pm

Malleswaram to Jayanagar-7 best Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Bangalore

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated enthusiastically in Bangalore, and several popular pandals are dedicated to Lord Ganesha across the city. 

Image credits: Getty

Sri Ganesha Festival, Jayanagar 4th Block

Jayanagar is known for its community-driven celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi. The pandal in Jayanagar 4th Block is known for its grandeur and cultural programs.

Image credits: our own

Sri Vigneshwara Kalyana Mantapa, Wilson Garden

The Wilson Garden area hosts vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with Sri Vigneshwara Kalyana Mantapa being a prominent venue.

Image credits: our own

Sri Basavanagudi Ganesha Utsava Samithi

This committee in Basavanagudi organizes a grand celebration with multiple pandals, each showcasing a unique theme related to Lord Ganesha.

Image credits: our own

Sri Vinayaka Devara Mutt, Malleswaram

This temple, located in Malleswaram, is known for its traditional celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi. The pandal is beautifully decorated, and cultural programs are organized.

Image credits: our own

Sri Ganesha Temple, Malleswaram

Malleswaram's Sri Ganesha Temple is a popular spot for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. The beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha and the festive atmosphere make it a significant attraction.

Image credits: our own

Sri Vidyaranyapura Ganapathi Temple

Situated in Vidyaranyapura, this temple is known for its intricate Ganesha idol and vibrant decorations during Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Image credits: Getty

Shree Dodda Ganapathi Temple (Bull Temple)

Located in Basavanagudi, this temple is known for its massive idol of Lord Ganesha and its unique bull statue. During Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple hosts grand celebrations.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One