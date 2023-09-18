Lifestyle

18-Sep-2023, 12:40:27 pm

Aloe Vera to Snake Plant-7 Indoor plants that grow fast

If you're looking for indoor plants that grow quickly and are relatively low-maintenance, here are seven options to consider.

Image credits: our own

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

ZZ plants are known for their hardiness and ability to thrive in low-light conditions. They grow slowly but are exceptionally durable and can tolerate neglect.

Image credits: our own

Chinese Money Plant (Pilea peperomioides)

Chinese money plants are known for their unique pancake-shaped leaves. They are relatively fast growers, especially in well-lit conditions.

Image credits: our own

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

Pothos are popular indoor plants that are known for their rapid growth. They are often used in hanging baskets and can quickly trail down and fill empty spaces.

Image credits: our own

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

Snake plants are known for their hardiness and adaptability. They can tolerate low light conditions and neglect, making them excellent choices for beginners. 

Image credits: social media

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Peace lilies are elegant plants known for their attractive white blooms. With the right care, they can grow relatively fast and are excellent for improving indoor air quality.

Image credits: social media

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

Spider plants are known for their air-purifying qualities and ease of care. They produce baby plants that quickly grow into mature plants, creating a cascading effect.

Image credits: our own

Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller)

Aloe vera plants have medicinal properties and grow at a moderate pace, making them suitable for indoor cultivation. They require bright, indirect light.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One