18-Sep-2023, 01:13:09 pm

7 things you need for sthapana puja

1. Lord Ganesha idol

You can choose from various sizes and materials, from eco-friendly clay idols to elaborate silver or brass ones, depending on your preferences and budget.

2. Flowers & decorations

You'll need colorful drapes, flower garlands, decorative lights, rangoli and torans (door hangings) to adorn your home and the area where the idol will be placed.

3. Modak

Modak, Lord Ganesha's favorite sweet, is a must-have during this festival. Gather ingredients like rice flour, jaggery or sugar, grated coconut, and ghee to make it.

4. Offerings to Lord Ganesha

You'll also need fruits, flowers, and coconut for offering to the deity.

5. Puja Essentials

Essential items like incense sticks, camphor, aarti plates, oil lamps (diyas), and a bell.

6. Red cloth

A red cloth needs to placed where you wish to place your idol.

7. Puja Thali

A dedicated plate or thali for performing the puja is essential. It should contain small cups for offerings, a diya, a bell, and a small pot for water.

