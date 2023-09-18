Lifestyle
You can choose from various sizes and materials, from eco-friendly clay idols to elaborate silver or brass ones, depending on your preferences and budget.
You'll need colorful drapes, flower garlands, decorative lights, rangoli and torans (door hangings) to adorn your home and the area where the idol will be placed.
Modak, Lord Ganesha's favorite sweet, is a must-have during this festival. Gather ingredients like rice flour, jaggery or sugar, grated coconut, and ghee to make it.
You'll also need fruits, flowers, and coconut for offering to the deity.
Essential items like incense sticks, camphor, aarti plates, oil lamps (diyas), and a bell.
A red cloth needs to placed where you wish to place your idol.
A dedicated plate or thali for performing the puja is essential. It should contain small cups for offerings, a diya, a bell, and a small pot for water.