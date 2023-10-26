Maldives to Kiribati: 7 islands that might disappear due to rising sea

Lifestyle
Maldives to Kiribati are 7 islands at risk of vanishing due to rising seas. They are grappling with the immediate threat of sea-level rise, the potential loss of unique cultures
Comprising numerous low-lying coral atolls in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is highly vulnerable to sea-level rise, with many of its islands at risk of submersion
Located in the central Pacific, Kiribati faces severe threats from rising sea levels, with some of its atolls already experiencing coastal erosion and saltwater intrusion
This Pacific nation is prone to extreme weather events, and sea-level rise poses a substantial threat to its coastal communities and their way of life
Tuvalu, an island nation in the Pacific, is one of the world's most endangered due to rising sea levels, leading to concerns about the displacement of its population
Rising sea levels contribute to land loss and increased coastal vulnerability in the Solomon Islands, affecting local communities and their livelihoods
Sea-level rise affects Samoa's coastal infrastructure and agriculture, with increased storm surges impacting its resilience to climate change
A Pacific archipelago, faces coastal erosion and saltwater intrusion, threatening agriculture and water resources, and increasing the risk of extreme weather impacts