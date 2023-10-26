Lifestyle

Shimla to Gulmarg: 7 places to enjoy snowfall in India

Shimla to Gulmarg are 7 places to enjoy snowfall in India. Experience winter wonderlands in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, Sikkim 

Image credits: Getty

Shimla

Shimla is one of the most well-known places for snowfall in India. The winter season, particularly from December to February, brings heavy snowfall

Image credits: Getty

Manali

Manali is another beautiful destination in Himachal Pradesh known for its snow-covered landscapes during the winter season. The Solang Valley near Manali is a popular spot

Image credits: Getty

Gulmarg

Gulmarg is a picturesque destination that receives heavy snowfall in winter. It's famous for its ski resorts and offers stunning views of snow-covered mountains

Image credits: Getty

Ladakh

While Leh-Ladakh is primarily known for its high-altitude desert landscapes, it experiences snowfall during the winter months

Image credits: Getty

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is a popular skiing destination in Uttarakhand. It receives abundant snowfall during the winter, making it an ideal place for winter sports

Image credits: Getty

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Located near Shimla, Kufri is a smaller hill station known for its snow-covered landscapes during the winter

Image credits: Getty

Gangtok, Sikkim

Gangtok experiences snowfall during the winter months, particularly in places like Tsomgo Lake and Nathula Pass

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One