Shimla to Gulmarg: 7 places to enjoy snowfall in India

Lifestyle
Shimla to Gulmarg are 7 places to enjoy snowfall in India. Experience winter wonderlands in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, Sikkim
Shimla is one of the most well-known places for snowfall in India. The winter season, particularly from December to February, brings heavy snowfall
Manali is another beautiful destination in Himachal Pradesh known for its snow-covered landscapes during the winter season. The Solang Valley near Manali is a popular spot
Gulmarg is a picturesque destination that receives heavy snowfall in winter. It's famous for its ski resorts and offers stunning views of snow-covered mountains
While Leh-Ladakh is primarily known for its high-altitude desert landscapes, it experiences snowfall during the winter months
Auli is a popular skiing destination in Uttarakhand. It receives abundant snowfall during the winter, making it an ideal place for winter sports
Located near Shimla, Kufri is a smaller hill station known for its snow-covered landscapes during the winter
Gangtok experiences snowfall during the winter months, particularly in places like Tsomgo Lake and Nathula Pass