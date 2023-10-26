6 homemade face masks for glowing skin during Karwa Chauth

Lifestyle
Mix honey and yogurt to form paste. Apply it on clean face and neck, leaving it on for 15 minutes. Honey has natural humectant properties, while yogurt exfoliates and soothes skin.
Mash banana and mix it with the ground oatmeal and honey. Apply this mask to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Oatmeal exfoliates, banana hydrates, and honey soothes skin.
Form a paste and apply it and let it sit for 15 minutes. Turmeric has natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can give your skin a natural radiance.
Blend the grated cucumber and aloe vera gel to create a smooth mixture. Apply it for 20 minutes. Cucumber is soothing and hydrating, while aloe vera calms and rejuvenates the skin.
Combine mashed papaya and lemon juice and apply it to your face for 15-20 minutes. Papaya contains natural enzymes and vitamins, promoting cell renewal and improving skin texture.
Mash the strawberries and mix with honey. Apply the mask for 15 minutes and then rinse. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help brighten your skin.