Lifestyle
Working women choose the same hairstyle with every outfit which spoils the look. If you also want to look stylish then make these simple hairstyles your option.
Deepika Padukone's hairstyle is best for western dresses. The actress has curled her hair and put on a bun. It won't even take much time to make and it gives a very cute look.
If you have long hair, you can choose a curly high hairstyle. Here the hair has been curled giving it a wavy look, while the upper part has a braid in a tiara design.
Mini front hairstyle will add charm to the look for working women. Comb your hair, then take a little bit of hair and make a braid and leave the rest of the hair curled and open.
Loose braid is also a good option for an elegant look in the office. You can carry it with a one side look. It gives a wonderful look with western, ethnic and saree.
The sleek ponytail is best for women with thin hair. You can make it in mid and high design. Along with this, bangs add charm to the look.
Women who have a long or round face can choose a messy bun hairstyle for the office. It doesn't even take much time to make and gives a very cool look.