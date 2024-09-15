Lifestyle
Working abroad is a golden opportunity for Indians to improve financial status, build a global network, and enhance life's quality. Learn 5 key strategies to get a job in foreign.
Carefully choose the country where you plan to work. The prime factors are - checking the cost of living, quality of life, salary and cultural compatibility.
Every country has its own visa policies and labor laws. You should study the rules there in depth. In some countries companies assist in the visa process, in some they do not.
Design your resume according to international standards so that it is acceptable in the global job market. Use a compatible format with Applicant Tracking System (ATS).
Your professional connections can help you get direct job referrals. Connect with people who are already working abroad. Platforms like LinkedIn can provide maximum opportunities.
Some consulting agencies help in getting jobs abroad, but keep in mind that you should select only the right and reliable agencies, as many agencies cheat by giving false promises.