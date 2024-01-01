Makar Sankranti to Lohri: Know Hindu festival dates of January 2024

Lifestyle
Ekadashi fasting occurs on the 11th Tithi in the Hindu calendar, with two fasts each month—one during Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) and another during Krishna Paksha (waning moon).
Paush Masik Shivratri is a monthly Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Shiva that falls on the 14th day (Chaturdashi) of the Paush month in the Hindu calendar.
Lohri is a popular Punjabi festival celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Northern India. It marks the end of winter and the arrival of longer days.
Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrated in various parts of India to mark the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara).
Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. It takes place in mid-January and marks the auspicious beginning of the sun's six-month journey.
Sankashti Chaturthi is a Hindu fasting day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Krishna Paksha (waning moon) in each lunar month.