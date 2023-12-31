New Year 2024: 6 desserts to make for your loved ones

Lifestyle
Create a base by whipping egg whites and sugar until stiff, then bake it until crisp on the outside and marshmallow-like on the inside. Top it with whipped cream and fruit.
Bake a buttery tart crust and fill it with pastry cream or custard. Top it with fresh fruits like berries, kiwi, mango, or grapes for a colorful and refreshing dessert.
Bake a classic New York-style cheesecake with a buttery graham cracker crust and a rich, creamy cheesecake filling. Serve it plain or with fruit compote on top.
Layer coffee-soaked ladyfingers with a creamy mixture of mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar, and cocoa powder. Chill it overnight for the flavors to meld together beautifully.
Melt dark, milk, or white chocolate and set up a fondue station with fruits like strawberries, bananas, pineapples, and marshmallows for dipping.
Add a celebratory twist by making jello shots with champagne or prosecco. Mix gelatin with sparkling wine and pour it into shot glasses.