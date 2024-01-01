Tea vs Coffee: Which one is more healthier?

Lifestyle
Like coffee, tea (especially green tea) is rich in antioxidants that may have health benefits.
Certain compounds in tea, such as catechins, may contribute to heart health by improving cholesterol levels
Tea generally contains less caffeine than coffee, which can be beneficial for those sensitive to caffeine.
Coffee is rich in antioxidants, which may help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body.
The caffeine in coffee can enhance alertness, concentration, and mood.
Some studies suggest that moderate coffee consumption may be associated with a reduced risk of certain diseases, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.
Both coffee and tea can be part of a healthy diet when consumed in moderation and without excessive additives. Adding excessive sugar can lead to an unhealthy diet.