Makar Sankranti-Pongal 2024: Kanjivaram to Banarasi saree to buy

Makar Sankranti and Pongal are festivals celebrated throughout India, and traditional sarees are commonly worn during this festive event.

Image credits: our own

Banarasi Saree

Originating from Varanasi, Banarasi sarees are known for their intricate gold and silver zari work. They are a classic choice for festive occasions, including Makar Sankranti.

Image credits: instagram

Kanjivaram Saree

Tamil Nadu-made Kanjivaram sarees are known for their beautiful silk and elaborate zari embroidery. Their brilliant colours make them attractive for spectacular events.

Image credits: instagram

Bandhani Saree

Festive events commonly include tie-and-dye bandhani sarees. These Rajasthani and Gujarati sarees are colourful and patterned.

Image credits: instagram

Chanderi Saree

Madhya Pradesh-made Chanderi sarees are lightweight and feature traditional zari embroidery. The soft silk or cotton fabric makes them comfy for daylong celebrations.

Image credits: Instagram

Tant Saree

Tant sarees are traditional Bengali sarees, usually made of cotton. They are lightweight and comfortable, perfect for the festive atmosphere of Makar Sankranti. 

Image credits: Instagram

Paithani Saree

Paithani sarees from Maharashtra include brilliant colours and peacock or floral designs. Their zari border and pallu make them lovely for festivals.

Image credits: Instagram

Pochampally Ikat Saree

Telangana-made Pochampally Ikat sarees have distinct geometric motifs. Handwoven, bright-colored sarees are trendy during Makar Sankranti.

Image credits: FB-- Vaidehi Parashurami
