Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival

Creating rangoli in the courtyard holds special significance during Makar Sankranti. It is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and happiness
Kite flying is also significant during Makar Sankranti. Create a kite-shaped rangoli, fill it with vibrant colors, and outline it with white
Create a half-round circle with kite designs on the sides. Add leaf designs around it and complete it with turmeric and vermillion
Create a rangoli with a pot and round shapes. Fill it with vibrant colors to make a beautiful design
Makar Sankranti symbolizes the sun. Create a blue kite design, a yellow sun in the center, decorate around it, and write 'Shubh Sankranti'
Create a half-round, fill it with orange, write 'Shubh Sankranti', add a kite and a bowl of sweets, and decorate
Turmeric and vermillion are used during Makar Sankranti. Create a square, write 'Haldi Kumkum', add bowls of them, and make a beautiful rangoli
