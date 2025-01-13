Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival

Makar Sankranti Rangoli Design

Creating rangoli in the courtyard holds special significance during Makar Sankranti. It is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and happiness

Kite Design Rangoli

Kite flying is also significant during Makar Sankranti. Create a kite-shaped rangoli, fill it with vibrant colors, and outline it with white

Round Rangoli Design

Create a half-round circle with kite designs on the sides. Add leaf designs around it and complete it with turmeric and vermillion

Simple Rangoli Design

Create a rangoli with a pot and round shapes. Fill it with vibrant colors to make a beautiful design

Sun-Inspired Rangoli

Makar Sankranti symbolizes the sun. Create a blue kite design, a yellow sun in the center, decorate around it, and write 'Shubh Sankranti'

Shubh Makar Sankranti Rangoli

Create a half-round, fill it with orange, write 'Shubh Sankranti', add a kite and a bowl of sweets, and decorate

Turmeric Vermillion Rangoli

Turmeric and vermillion are used during Makar Sankranti. Create a square, write 'Haldi Kumkum', add bowls of them, and make a beautiful rangoli

