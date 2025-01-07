Chahat Pandey’s 6 stunning saree styles for Makar Sankranti 2025

Lifestyle
Want to look as beautiful as Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey? Wear a pastel net saree like hers for Makar Sankranti.
Dark-colored sarees look stunning on fair-skinned women like Chahat Pandey. Pair it with a black floral print off-shoulder blouse.
Wear a dark green net saree with a heavy golden border for Sankranti. Pair it with a golden blouse with golden booti design.
Wear a white saree with beautiful thread work during the day for Makar Sankranti. Pair it with a deep neck, half-sleeved blouse.
Wear a blue and white striped satin silk saree like Chahat's for Sankranti. Pair it with a blue silk blouse.
A red Banarasi saree with golden zari work will look beautiful on a newlywed bride during Makar Sankranti puja.
Newlywed brides can wear a maroon net shimmer saree for Makar Sankranti. Complete the look with a sleeveless or strappy blouse.
