Lifestyle

Chahat Pandey’s 6 stunning saree styles for Makar Sankranti 2025

Copy Chahat Pandey's Saree Looks

Want to look as beautiful as Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey? Wear a pastel net saree like hers for Makar Sankranti.

1. Wear a Dark Shade Saree

Dark-colored sarees look stunning on fair-skinned women like Chahat Pandey. Pair it with a black floral print off-shoulder blouse.

2. Heavy Border Net Saree

Wear a dark green net saree with a heavy golden border for Sankranti. Pair it with a golden blouse with golden booti design.

3. Thread Work White Saree

Wear a white saree with beautiful thread work during the day for Makar Sankranti. Pair it with a deep neck, half-sleeved blouse.

4. Blue & White Striped Saree

Wear a blue and white striped satin silk saree like Chahat's for Sankranti. Pair it with a blue silk blouse.

5. Wear a Banarasi Saree

A red Banarasi saree with golden zari work will look beautiful on a newlywed bride during Makar Sankranti puja.

6. Maroon Net Saree

Newlywed brides can wear a maroon net shimmer saree for Makar Sankranti. Complete the look with a sleeveless or strappy blouse.

