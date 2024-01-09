Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2024: 7 places to visit in Gujarat for kite festival

Explore Gujarat's festive charm! Vibrant Makar Sankranti kite festivals in Ahmedabad to coastal celebrations in Dwarka, discover cultural richness and diverse travel destinations

Ahmedabad

The International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad is one of the most famous events during Makar Sankranti. The sky is filled with colorful kites of various shapes and sizes

Vadodara

The city of Vadodara also hosts vibrant kite-flying events during Makar Sankranti. Head to the Navlakhi Grounds or the Sayajirao Gaekwad Palace for a lively and colorful experience

Surat

Surat is known for its grand celebrations during Makar Sankranti. The Tapi Riverfront and various open spaces in the city become lively with kite enthusiasts

Rajkot

Rajkot is another fantastic destination for celebrating Makar Sankranti. The Jubilee Ground and Race Course Ground witness massive kite-flying events

Dwarka

If you prefer a coastal celebration, head to Dwarka. The Dwarkadhish Temple and the Beyt Dwarka Island offer a unique spiritual experience during Makar Sankranti

Kutch

The Rann of Kutch is a breathtaking destination known for its vast white salt desert. During Makar Sankranti, the region hosts kite festivals that provide a surreal experience

Porbandar

This coastal city, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, celebrates Makar Sankranti with enthusiasm. The Chowpatty area and nearby beaches become lively with kite enthusiasts

