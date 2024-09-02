Major Indian expressways redefining travel: 7 Key routes to know

Lifestyle
This route connects Kanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh’s Awadh region, improving travel between these key cities.
Spanning 670 km, this 4-lane expressway will link Bahadurgarh (Delhi) to Katra via Haryana, improving travel routes in the north.
An 1,350 km, 8-lane expressway under construction, it aims to connect New Delhi and Mumbai, facilitating long-distance travel.
A 258 km, 4-lane expressway under construction, it links Bengaluru and Chennai, enhancing connectivity in southern India.
As India's widest expressway, this 96 km route provides a controlled-access link between Delhi and Meerut.
This 93.1 km expressway links Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat, enhancing regional connectivity.
Approved as a 610 km, six-lane expressway, it will connect Varanasi and Kolkata, improving efficiency on eastern routes.