Mahira Sharma Backless Blouse Designs for Wedding Day

Lifestyle
Wear a single dori blouse like Mahira Khan. The actress has also worn a chain around her waist for a sexy look.
Mahira is looking glamorous in a plain saree with a contrast saree. You too style any plain saree with a deep backless blouse. Don't forget to get a dori attached.
These days bralette blouses on deep necks are in trend. You too wear such a blouse with any light saree. This look will enhance the occasion.
Choose a liveit saree with a quarter sleeve one dori blouse for the first night. The actress has carried it on a round deep neck. You can also get the blouse design stitched.
If you want to trap your partner in the trap of love, then definitely buy Mahira Khan's thin strip blouse on a sleeveless pattern. It enhances the beauty of every saree.
If you are not comfortable wearing a deep neck, then you can also get such a pan shape blouse stitched on velvet embroidery. Here, tassels are attached with dori. You also try it.
If you want to wear a satin saree on your wedding night, then choose a double dori blouse. It will give you a hot as well as a glamorous look.
Sargun Mehta's Saree and Blouse Styles: Look Stunning!
Dark lips? THESE 6 lipstick shades will flatter & enhance your look
Snake Plant to Aloe Vera: 6 plants that cool home naturally
6 things you should always keep PRIVATE for a successful life