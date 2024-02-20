Lifestyle

India's dosa secures 10th position in top pancakes worldwide

Image credits: Pexels

1. Dosa's Global Recognition:

The Taste Atlas has honored dosa by ranking it at an impressive 10th position on the list of the "Best Pancakes In The World."

Image credits: Pexels

2. Dosa's Culinary Profile:

The fermentation process imparts a distinctive golden hue and an irresistible crunch to this beloved dish.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Historical Significance:

Believed to have originated in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, dosa's ancient roots trace back to the 1st century AD.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Masala Dosa's Recognition:

Masala dosa secured the 12th position on the list. Its aromatic blend of spices and hearty fillings has made it a favorite among Indians.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Culinary Diversity:

From Mysore masala dosa to onion masala dosa, dosa boasts a myriad of mouthwatering variations.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Huffington Post Recognition:

Masala dosa has earned a prestigious spot on the list of "10 foods to try before you die," curated by the Huffington Post.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Crepes' No.1 Position:

While dosa claims an impressive position on the global stage, crepes, thin pancakes from the French region of Brittany, secured the coveted no.1 rank on the list.

Image credits: Pexels
