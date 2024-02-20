India's dosa secures 10th position in top pancakes worldwide

Lifestyle
The Taste Atlas has honored dosa by ranking it at an impressive 10th position on the list of the "Best Pancakes In The World."
The fermentation process imparts a distinctive golden hue and an irresistible crunch to this beloved dish.
Believed to have originated in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, dosa's ancient roots trace back to the 1st century AD.
Masala dosa secured the 12th position on the list. Its aromatic blend of spices and hearty fillings has made it a favorite among Indians.
From Mysore masala dosa to onion masala dosa, dosa boasts a myriad of mouthwatering variations.
Masala dosa has earned a prestigious spot on the list of "10 foods to try before you die," curated by the Huffington Post.
While dosa claims an impressive position on the global stage, crepes, thin pancakes from the French region of Brittany, secured the coveted no.1 rank on the list.