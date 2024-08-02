Lifestyle

Maha Shivaratri 2024: When to break your fast today?

Sawan Shivaratri 2024 will be commemorated on Friday, August 02. 

The Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha is known as Masik Shivaratri or Masa Shivaratri.

During this, devotees of Lord Shiva fast and worship the Shiva Linga on all Shivaratris throughout the year.

The fast is generally broken the next day, after a bath to optimize spiritual advantages, the fast should be completed between daybreak and the end of Chaturdashi Tithi. 

Some interpretations say that the fast should end only after Chaturdashi Tithi.

However, it is widely held that both the Shiva Puja and Parana (breaking the fast) should be done during the Chaturdashi Tithi.

