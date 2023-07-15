Lifestyle

Sri Lanka to Thailand: 5 budget friendly foreign destinations

Discover a world of affordable adventures, from cultural gems and ancient temples, serene landscapes and vibrant energy. Create unforgettable memories in destinations outside India

Sri Lanka

Uncover cultural gems, sun-kissed beaches, tea estates, and wildlife wonders. Sigiriya, Temple of the Tooth, Yala National Park. Affordable bliss awaits!
 

Cambodia

Step into a world of ancient temples, vibrant culture, and tranquil lakes. Angkor Wat, Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville beaches. Incredible value for your adventure
 

Bhutan

Embrace untouched beauty, mystical monasteries, and serene landscapes. Thimphu, Tiger's Nest, Punakha Dzong. Sustainable travel with all-inclusive experiences awaits
 

Seychelles

Indulge in a tropical haven of pristine shores, turquoise waters, and rare wildlife. Mahe, Praslin, La Digue. Unforgettable luxury within reach

Thailand

Immerse in a land of vibrant energy, exotic markets, and paradise-like beaches. Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui. Affordable adventures await you!
 

