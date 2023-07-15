Sri Lanka to Thailand: 5 budget friendly foreign destinations

Lifestyle
Discover a world of affordable adventures, from cultural gems and ancient temples, serene landscapes and vibrant energy. Create unforgettable memories in destinations outside India
Uncover cultural gems, sun-kissed beaches, tea estates, and wildlife wonders. Sigiriya, Temple of the Tooth, Yala National Park. Affordable bliss awaits!
Step into a world of ancient temples, vibrant culture, and tranquil lakes. Angkor Wat, Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville beaches. Incredible value for your adventure
Embrace untouched beauty, mystical monasteries, and serene landscapes. Thimphu, Tiger's Nest, Punakha Dzong. Sustainable travel with all-inclusive experiences awaits
Indulge in a tropical haven of pristine shores, turquoise waters, and rare wildlife. Mahe, Praslin, La Digue. Unforgettable luxury within reach
Immerse in a land of vibrant energy, exotic markets, and paradise-like beaches. Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui. Affordable adventures await you!