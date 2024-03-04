International Women's Day 2024: Why this day is celebrated on March 8?

Lifestyle
The origins of International Women's Day date back to the early 20th century when women's rights movements gained momentum globally.
The first National Women's Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, in honor of a garment workers' strike in New York City.
The idea of an International Women's Day was proposed at the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen in 1910, with March 8 chosen as the official date.
March 8, 1917, marked a significant event during the Russian Revolution when women textile workers in Petrograd went on strike for "Bread and Peace".
Women demanded better working conditions and an end to World War I. This strike led to the abdication of Tsar Nicholas II and paved the way for women's suffrage in Russia.
International Women's Day gained global recognition as a day to commemorate women's achievements, gender equality, and highlight the struggles for women's rights and empowerment.