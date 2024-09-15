Lower your high cholesterol: Eat THIS dry fruit

Lifestyle
Lower high cholesterol by incorporating THIS dry fruit into your diet.
High cholesterol is a common health issue caused by a sedentary lifestyle, leading to various health problems.
Dates play a significant role in reducing high cholesterol levels.
Recent studies suggest that including dates in your diet can help control cholesterol levels and reduce plaque buildup in arteries.
Dates are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, including high levels of potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6, and antioxidants.
The fibre content in dates aids digestion and helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
Antioxidants in dates, such as flavonoids, carotenoids, and phenolic acid, play a crucial role in combating oxidative stress.
Potassium is essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure. By regulating blood pressure, it can also reduce strain on blood vessels.