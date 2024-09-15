Lifestyle

Lower your high cholesterol: Eat THIS dry fruit

Lower high cholesterol by incorporating THIS dry fruit into your diet.

Cholesterol

High cholesterol is a common health issue caused by a sedentary lifestyle, leading to various health problems.

Dates

Dates play a significant role in reducing high cholesterol levels.

Control cholesterol levels

Recent studies suggest that including dates in your diet can help control cholesterol levels and reduce plaque buildup in arteries.

Vitamins and minerals

Dates are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, including high levels of potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6, and antioxidants.

Fibre in Dates

The fibre content in dates aids digestion and helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants in dates, such as flavonoids, carotenoids, and phenolic acid, play a crucial role in combating oxidative stress.

Potassium

Potassium is essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure. By regulating blood pressure, it can also reduce strain on blood vessels.

