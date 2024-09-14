Lifestyle
New ladies' watches are available in exclusive designs like rose gold and double chain.
This rose gold watch is a new trendsetter. Designed like a bracelet, it features gold beads that mark the time.
Its design is very unique. It can also be worn as a fashion accessory. It features a square dial with two chain belts.
With a beautiful and very simple design, it is suitable for both office and everyday wear.
A classic analog watch with a simple dial, soft straps and a small dial is what women who like to keep it simple would want.
This watch is as beautifully crafted as a piece of jewelry, studded with stones and pearls. Suitable for occasions like weddings, parties.
This type of watch is perfect for everyday use. Its minimalist design stands out.