Chapped lips?

Chapped lips are a common problem in this weather. The solution is in our hands..

 

 

Home remedies

You can soften your lips with a few household items.

Honey for lips

The moisture-retaining properties of honey keep lips soft. Massage your lips with honey every day.

Butter and oil

The fatty acids in butter and oil keep lips moisturized and nourished. Massage your lips with a little butter every day.

Aloe vera gel

The anti-moisturizing properties in aloe vera soften the lips. Massage your lips with aloe vera pulp.

Cucumber

The water content in cucumber keeps the lips hydrated. Apply cucumber juice and rose water on your lips.

Sugar scrub

Sugar works as a good scrub for lips. Massage your lips with a little sugar every day.

