Lifestyle
Chapped lips are a common problem in this weather. The solution is in our hands..
You can soften your lips with a few household items.
The moisture-retaining properties of honey keep lips soft. Massage your lips with honey every day.
The fatty acids in butter and oil keep lips moisturized and nourished. Massage your lips with a little butter every day.
The anti-moisturizing properties in aloe vera soften the lips. Massage your lips with aloe vera pulp.
The water content in cucumber keeps the lips hydrated. Apply cucumber juice and rose water on your lips.
Sugar works as a good scrub for lips. Massage your lips with a little sugar every day.