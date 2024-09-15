Lifestyle

Did you see an earthquake in your dream? Here's what it means

Inner Turmoil

Earthquakes in dreams can symbolize inner turmoil, emotional upheaval, or a sense of feeling "shaken" in your waking life.

Change and Transformation

Earthquakes can represent significant changes or transformations happening in your life, which may be unsettling but ultimately lead to growth.

Loss of Control

Dreams about earthquakes may indicate feelings of losing control or powerlessness in a situation, leaving you feeling vulnerable.

Hidden Fears

Earthquakes can represent hidden fears or anxieties that are simmering beneath the surface, waiting to be addressed.

Awakening and Awareness

Earthquakes in dreams can serve as a wake-up call, prompting you to become more aware of your surroundings, emotions, and thoughts.

Release and Purification

In some cultures, earthquakes are seen as a symbol of purification and release. Dreams about earthquakes may indicate a need to let go of emotional baggage or negative patterns.

