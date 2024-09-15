Did you see an earthquake in your dream? Here's what it means

Lifestyle
Earthquakes in dreams can symbolize inner turmoil, emotional upheaval, or a sense of feeling "shaken" in your waking life.
Earthquakes can represent significant changes or transformations happening in your life, which may be unsettling but ultimately lead to growth.
Dreams about earthquakes may indicate feelings of losing control or powerlessness in a situation, leaving you feeling vulnerable.
Earthquakes can represent hidden fears or anxieties that are simmering beneath the surface, waiting to be addressed.
Earthquakes in dreams can serve as a wake-up call, prompting you to become more aware of your surroundings, emotions, and thoughts.
In some cultures, earthquakes are seen as a symbol of purification and release. Dreams about earthquakes may indicate a need to let go of emotional baggage or negative patterns.