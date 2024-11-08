Lifestyle

Fruits as Medicine for Diabetics

Apple

Apples have a glycemic index of 39. These fruits help control sugar and are rich in fiber.

Plum

Plums have a low glycemic index. Their fiber, vitamins A, C, and K promote health.

Peach

Peaches have a glycemic index of 42, are low in calories, and high in fiber, helping control sugar levels.

Orange

Diabetics can enjoy oranges. Low GI, rich in fiber, vitamin C, and potassium, they help manage sugar.

Cherry

Cherries are packed with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. Their low GI helps regulate blood sugar.

Strawberry

Strawberries benefit diabetics with their fiber and antioxidants, helping manage blood sugar.

Kiwi

Kiwis have a low GI and are rich in fiber and vitamin C, aiding in blood sugar control.

