Apples have a glycemic index of 39. These fruits help control sugar and are rich in fiber.
Plums have a low glycemic index. Their fiber, vitamins A, C, and K promote health.
Peaches have a glycemic index of 42, are low in calories, and high in fiber, helping control sugar levels.
Diabetics can enjoy oranges. Low GI, rich in fiber, vitamin C, and potassium, they help manage sugar.
Cherries are packed with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. Their low GI helps regulate blood sugar.
Strawberries benefit diabetics with their fiber and antioxidants, helping manage blood sugar.
Kiwis have a low GI and are rich in fiber and vitamin C, aiding in blood sugar control.