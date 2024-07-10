Love Alappuzha? Explore these places in Kerala's Venice of the East

Lifestyle
Vembanad Lake, Kerala's longest lake and one of the largest in India, receives water from several canals along its wide expanse.
Pathiramanal, meaning “Sands of the Night,” is a small island on Vembanad Lake. It is a bird watcher's paradise, hosting around 91 local bird species & 50 migratory bird species.
Pandavan Rock is a stunning site featuring breathtaking caves & magnificent rock carvings. It is believed that the Pandavas stayed inside the cave during the Mahabharata.
This stunning location is renowned for its beach symphony, characterized by glistening sands and crystal-clear waters.
Built in the 18th century by the King of Travancore, Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, Krishnapuram Palace is well-known for its vintage architecture and artistic murals.
This place is unmissable in Alappuzha. It is also known as the ‘Rice bowl of Kerala,’ for its stunning rice plantations.
Known as Dwarka of the South, this temple is the oldest Krishna temple in Kerala and among the oldest in India too.