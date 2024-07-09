Lifestyle

Dengue in Karnataka: 7 ways to prevent mosquito breeding at home

Here are seven effective ways to do so.

Keep Water Containers Covered

Water storage containers, barrels, and tanks should be tightly covered to prevent mosquitoes from accessing them. Ensure that the lids are secure and there are no gaps.

Eliminate Standing Water

Mosquitoes lay eggs in stagnant water. Regularly check and empty water from sources like flower pots, bird baths, buckets, and old tyres.

Use Mosquito Dunks or Larvicides

This product contains mosquito larvae-toxic bacteria yet is safe for people, pets, and animals. They may be utilised in ponds or water gardens with permanent water.

Maintain Your Yard

Trim tall grass, bushes, and weeds where adult mosquitoes rest. Keep your lawn well-maintained and free of debris that can hold water.

Install Window and Door Screens

Ensure that windows and doors are fitted with screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house. Repair any holes or tears in the screens.

Use Insect Repellents and Protective Clothing

Apply insect repellent on exposed skin when spending time outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. 

