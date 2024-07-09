Dengue in Karnataka: 7 ways to prevent mosquito breeding at home

Lifestyle
Here are seven effective ways to do so.
Water storage containers, barrels, and tanks should be tightly covered to prevent mosquitoes from accessing them. Ensure that the lids are secure and there are no gaps.
Mosquitoes lay eggs in stagnant water. Regularly check and empty water from sources like flower pots, bird baths, buckets, and old tyres.
This product contains mosquito larvae-toxic bacteria yet is safe for people, pets, and animals. They may be utilised in ponds or water gardens with permanent water.
Trim tall grass, bushes, and weeds where adult mosquitoes rest. Keep your lawn well-maintained and free of debris that can hold water.
Ensure that windows and doors are fitted with screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house. Repair any holes or tears in the screens.
Apply insect repellent on exposed skin when spending time outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.