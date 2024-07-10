Business

Reliance to Vodafone: Stocks to watch out on July 10

Vodafone, Vedanta, Voltas, and Bajaj Healthcare

These corporations' annual general meetings take place on July 10. Apart from that, Bajaj Healthcare has a board meeting today.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Ltd has launched JioTag Air, an enhanced version of last year's JioTag. This asset tracker helps locate and track assets like ID cards, wallets, handbags, pets.

ONGC

The state-owned corporation has announced plans to invest over Rs 2 lakh crore in renewable energy sites and green hydrogen facilities, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2038

PG Electroplast

July 10 is the record date for its 10:1 stock split. Investors who acquire this multi-bagger stock today will be eligible for the split shares.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Bansal Wire

Today, the Indian stock market will see the listing of two mainboard IPOs: Emcure Pharma and Bansal Wire.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a special ex-showroom price reduction for its popular XUV700 AX7 SUV line for its third anniversary and the production of 200,000 units.

