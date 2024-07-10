Reliance to Vodafone: Stocks to watch out on July 10

Business
These corporations' annual general meetings take place on July 10. Apart from that, Bajaj Healthcare has a board meeting today.
Reliance Industries Ltd has launched JioTag Air, an enhanced version of last year's JioTag. This asset tracker helps locate and track assets like ID cards, wallets, handbags, pets.
The state-owned corporation has announced plans to invest over Rs 2 lakh crore in renewable energy sites and green hydrogen facilities, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2038
July 10 is the record date for its 10:1 stock split. Investors who acquire this multi-bagger stock today will be eligible for the split shares.
Today, the Indian stock market will see the listing of two mainboard IPOs: Emcure Pharma and Bansal Wire.
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a special ex-showroom price reduction for its popular XUV700 AX7 SUV line for its third anniversary and the production of 200,000 units.