 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Link your PAN card with Aadhar card in THESE 8 easy steps

Image credits: Freepik

Visit the Official Income Tax e-Filing Website

Go to the official website of the Income Tax Department of India, which is https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.

Image credits: Freepik

Find the Aadhaar Linking Option

Look for the option to link your Aadhaar card with your PAN card. This option is usually found under the 'Quick Links' section or the 'Profile Settings' section on the website.

Image credits: Freepik

Click on Link Aadhaar

Once you locate the option to link Aadhaar, click on it. This will redirect you to a new page.

Image credits: Freepik

Fill in Details

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and other necessary details like your name as per Aadhaar. Make sure to enter the details correctly.

Image credits: Freepik

Verify the Details

After entering the details, double-check to ensure that all the information provided is accurate.

Image credits: Freepik

Submit

Once you have verified the details, click on the 'Submit' button.

Image credits: Freepik

Aadhaar OTP Verification

You may be required to verify your Aadhaar details by entering an OTP sent to your registered mobile number linked with Aadhaar. Enter the OTP received and submit it.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One