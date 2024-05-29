Link your PAN card with Aadhar card in THESE 8 easy steps

Lifestyle
Go to the official website of the Income Tax Department of India, which is https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.
Look for the option to link your Aadhaar card with your PAN card. This option is usually found under the 'Quick Links' section or the 'Profile Settings' section on the website.
Once you locate the option to link Aadhaar, click on it. This will redirect you to a new page.
On the new page, you will be asked to enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and other necessary details like your name as per Aadhaar. Make sure to enter the details correctly.
After entering the details, double-check to ensure that all the information provided is accurate.
Once you have verified the details, click on the 'Submit' button.
You may be required to verify your Aadhaar details by entering an OTP sent to your registered mobile number linked with Aadhaar. Enter the OTP received and submit it.