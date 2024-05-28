 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Women's Health Day 2024: 7 myths that should not be believed

Image credits: Freepik

Myth: Women Don't Need to Strength Train

Strength training helps build muscle mass, improve bone density, and boost metabolism, leading to better overall health and reduced risk of osteoporosis.

Image credits: Freepik

Myth: Women Should Avoid Weightlifting to Avoid Bulking Up

Weightlifting promotes lean muscle growth, enhances metabolism, and improves body composition, contributing to a toned and sculpted physique.

Image credits: Freepik

Myth: Women Lose Interest in Sex as They Age

While hormonal changes and life circumstances may affect sexual desire, many women continue to enjoy fulfilling sex lives as they age. 

Image credits: Freepik

Myth: Birth Control Pills Cause Weight Gain

Scientific research does not support the claim that birth control pills directly cause significant weight gain in most women.

Image credits: Freepik

Myth: Women Should Avoid Strength Training During Pregnancy

Moderate strength training during pregnancy, under the guidance of a healthcare provider, can help strengthen muscles and prepare the body for labor and delivery.

Image credits: social media

Myth: Breastfeeding Always Leads to Sagging Breasts

Breastfeeding can cause temporary changes such but it is not the sole cause of breast sagging. Factors like genetics, and age can contribute to breast changes.

Image credits: Getty

Myth: Women Don't Experience Heart Disease Like Men Do

Heart disease is often perceived as a men's health issue, but it is the leading cause of death among women worldwide.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One