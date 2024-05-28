Women's Health Day 2024: 7 myths that should not be believed

Lifestyle
Strength training helps build muscle mass, improve bone density, and boost metabolism, leading to better overall health and reduced risk of osteoporosis.
Weightlifting promotes lean muscle growth, enhances metabolism, and improves body composition, contributing to a toned and sculpted physique.
While hormonal changes and life circumstances may affect sexual desire, many women continue to enjoy fulfilling sex lives as they age.
Scientific research does not support the claim that birth control pills directly cause significant weight gain in most women.
Moderate strength training during pregnancy, under the guidance of a healthcare provider, can help strengthen muscles and prepare the body for labor and delivery.
Breastfeeding can cause temporary changes such but it is not the sole cause of breast sagging. Factors like genetics, and age can contribute to breast changes.
Heart disease is often perceived as a men's health issue, but it is the leading cause of death among women worldwide.