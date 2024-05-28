 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Coorg to Kabini-7 monsoon getaways near Bangalore

Here are seven monsoon getaways near Bangalore that are perfect for enjoying the lush greenery and pleasant weather.

Image credits: Freepik

Coorg (Kodagu): Distance: ~260 km

Scenic coffee plantations, Abbey Falls, and Nagarhole National Park. The region's misty landscapes and gushing waterfalls are especially beautiful during the monsoon season.

Wayanad: Distance: ~270 km

Edakkal Caves, Banasura Sagar Dam, Chembra Peak, and Soochipara Falls. Wayanad's rich biodiversity and numerous trekking options make it a great monsoon retreat.

Chikmagalur: Distance: ~245 km

Coffee plantations, Mullayanagiri Peak, Baba Budangiri, and Hebbe Falls. The monsoon transforms this region into a green paradise with numerous waterfalls and scenic viewpoints.

Yercaud: Distance: ~230 km

Yercaud Lake, Shevaroy Hills, and Kiliyur Falls. This quaint hill station in Tamil Nadu offers cool weather and beautiful landscapes, perfect for a monsoon escape.

Sakleshpur: Distance: ~220 km

Manjarabad Fort, Bisle View Point, and many trekking trails. This hill station is known for its picturesque landscapes, which look even more stunning during the monsoon.

Kabini: Distance: ~210 km

Kabini River, Nagarhole National Park, and Kabini Dam. A perfect spot for wildlife enthusiasts, it offers great opportunities for spotting animals in the lush, rain-soaked forests.

Agumbe: Distance: ~355 km

Known as the "Cherrapunji of the South," Agumbe receives heavy rainfall, making it an ideal destination for experiencing monsoon in full swing.

