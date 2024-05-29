International Everest Day 2024: Day, history, significance

Lifestyle
International Everest Day is observed on May 29 each year which marks the historic ascent of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal in 1953
The day commemorates the first successful summit of Mount Everest, the world's highest peak at 8,848 meters
On this day, events are held in Nepal and worldwide, including memorial ceremonies, adventure activities, and educational programs
The day focuses on the environmental issues affecting the Himalayas, such as glacier melting, deforestation, and pollution. It encourages conservation efforts
This day plays a crucial role in promoting Nepal's tourism industry, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty
The legacy of Hillary and Norgay continues to inspire mountaineers and adventurers. International Everest Day reminds us of the power of perseverance