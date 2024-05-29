 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

International Everest Day 2024: Day, history, significance

International Everest Day, celebrated on May 29, honors first successful summit of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary, Tenzing Norgay in 1953

Date and Commemoration

International Everest Day is observed on May 29 each year which marks the historic ascent of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal in 1953

Historical Significance

The day commemorates the first successful summit of Mount Everest, the world's highest peak at 8,848 meters

Celebrations and Activities

On this day, events are held in Nepal and worldwide, including memorial ceremonies, adventure activities, and educational programs

Environmental Awareness

The day focuses on the environmental issues affecting the Himalayas, such as glacier melting, deforestation, and pollution. It encourages conservation efforts

Promotion of Tourism

This day plays a crucial role in promoting Nepal's tourism industry, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty

Legacy and Inspiration

The legacy of Hillary and Norgay continues to inspire mountaineers and adventurers. International Everest Day reminds us of the power of perseverance

