Aloo Bhujia to Poha-Chivda: 6 popular Indian namkeen to make at home

Aloo Bhujia is a classic Indian namkeen made with potato and gram flour seasoned with spices. Here are 6 popular Indian namkeen to make at home.

Bhelpuri

Bhelpuri is a spicy and savoury namkeen snack made of puffed rice and veggies with chutney.

Ganthiya

Ganthiya is a deep-fried namkeen snack prepared with gram flour dough mixed with salt and carom seeds.

Chakli

Chakli is a deep-fried namkeen snack made from rice flour with gram flour and spices.

Spicy Cornflakes mixture

Coat cornflakes with spicy masala mix of chilli powder, turmeric, salt, peanuts and other nuts and roast it for crunch.

Poha-Chivda

Chivda is made and prepped with flattened rice, cashew nuts, peanuts and spiced rice.

