Lehenga vs Lacha: Know the Difference Before You Shop

Lifestyle
Often, we think that lehengas are always the same. But lehengas come in different styles like kali (pleated), flared, A-line etc. Today let's see the difference between them.
Lehenga is always pleated and flared, which looks very graceful. It has 8, 10, 12, 16, 36 and even 80 pleats.
These days you will find a variety of lehengas in the market like panel, A-line, fish cut, slit. But basically, the lehenga is flared and floor length.
Another variety of lehenga is lacha, but lacha is not very flared. It does not have pleats. It is made in umbrella cut.
Lehenga is pleated and flared, so it weighs more. While the lacha is light and only silk threads are used in it.
A lehenga is paired with a short blouse similar to a saree blouse, while a lacha features a choli that typically reaches the waist or can be worn over an Anarkali kurta.
Lacha is a traditional attire of Rajasthan, which is commonly worn by women. It has light embroidery, gota patti work or lace.